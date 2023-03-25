Arts Society of Benahavis Lecture 28 March 6:30pm

The Arts Society Benahavis welcomes John Francis, March 28th at 6:30pm

The Girl with The Tutti Fruity Hat

John is an inspirational speaker who has delivered lecturers, workshops in the US (Texas, California, Massachusetts), Beijing, Malaysia and the UK. Initially trained as a painter, John was awarded the Max Beckmann Memorial Scholarship in painting in Brooklyn, New York and went on to be artist in resident for the state of Texas.

Later in his career John produced and directed several short films and animations. He has taught film, art and pedagogy at the University of Exeter, Arts University Bournemouth, University Sains Malaysia, Southwestern College, California, Brunel University, London and Kingston University. Lectures and workshops.

THE GIRL WITH THE TUTTI-FRUTTI HAT : THE MAGIC OF BUSBY BERKELEY, DIRECTOR AND CHOREOGRAPHER

God’s eye camera, scantily dressed women and kaleidoscopic patterns are the trademark visual devices of Hollywood’s legendary musical director. Apart from the glamour, surrealist setups and excess of the ground breaking musicals of the 1930’s, Berkeley’s films also explored romantic love, gender roles, social issues and the impact of the Great Depression.

In this lecture we will examine key musicals such as Gold Diggers, 42nd Street, Roman Scandals and the later, The Gang’s All Here. Be prepared for an unalloyed musical visual extravaganza!



VISITORS ARE WELCOME EUROS 12 PER PERSON.

THE ARTS SOCIETY BENAHAVIS

programmebenahavis@theartssociety.org

Sandie Lenton Forrest

Spain +35056001989

Gibraltar +35056001989