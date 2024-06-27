Acclaimed author Alice Vye Henningway, whose novel “Nykia I Love You” has taken the literature world by storm, will be the guest of honor at an exclusive press breakfast on Tuesday July 9th at 10:00 AM at the Cipriani’s Beach Chiringuito. The event is an opportunity for members of the press to meet Ms. Henningway and learn more about her bestselling book, which is being adapted into a film by producer Stacy Ekstein of Market Street Productions.

Ms. Henningway will share insights into her creative process, the inspiration behind “Nykia I Love You,” and her thoughts on the upcoming film adaptation. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and engage in a lively discussion about the book’s themes and its journey from page to screen.

Press Breakfast Details

Date: Tuesday July 9th

Time: 10;00 AM

Location: CIPRIANI’S BEACH CHIRINGUITO (attendees are advised to park at Puerto Romano Tennis Club and walk down)

RSVP: info@thecultureclique.com or WhatsApp at +34 617 64 73 02

“Nykia I Love You” has captured the hearts of readers across many parts of the world, and right here in Marbella, Spain with its profound, and often, disturbing synopsis – As you will see after reading the book, the story of Alice’s life and her up bringing is arguably the envy of any number of people.

A life worth living and a world full of adventure, yet the story is staged in the middle of a civil war, the Zimbabwe Rhodesian Bush War. Where, in Alice’s experiences are brought to vivid life on the pages in front of you. Experince life through her eyes, filled with excitement and enjoyment, and at times overwhelmingly sad lessons.

The film adaptation, helmed by Stacy Ekstein, is expected to generate even more buzz around this already popular story. This press breakfast offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the author herself about the origins of “Nykia I Love You” and what readers can expect from the upcoming film.

“Nykia I Love You”, has already achieved best seller status in Marbella, Spain at the Casa del Libro (La Cañada), as well as making it to their favourite choice shelf. Not only has the book seen success here, but also across the pond to McNally Jacksons’ in New York, and Barnes & Noble.

For more information about author Alicy Vye Henningway, please visit her website.

Press Invite