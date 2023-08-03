Bringing Balance and Serenity: The Power of Feng Shui for Beginners

Guest Post – August 3rd, 2023

“When there is order in the house, there is order in the nation. When there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world”. Ancient Chinese Proverb

Harnessing positive energy in our homes and lives is a goal that many of us strive to achieve. One ancient practice that has gained huge popularity in recent years for its ability to attract positivity and balance is Feng Shui.

Originating in ancient China, Feng Shui is the art of arranging our environment to harmonize with the natural flow of energy, known as ‘Chi’. By implementing simple yet powerful principles, we can transform our spaces into havens of tranquility and happiness.

In this step-by-step guide, we will explore the fundamental principles of Feng Shui and learn how to create a harmonious and energetically vibrant home, even as beginners. Prepare to tap into the power of this ancient practice and experience the transformative effects of positive energy in your life.

What Is Feng Shui?

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on the flow of energy, Chi, in our living spaces. By following Feng Shui principles, we can create a harmonious environment that promotes positive energy and overall well-being.

One of the fundamental principles of Feng shui is to declutter and organize our living spaces, allowing Chi energy to flow freely. Incorporating natural elements such as plants, water features, and natural materials into our home decor can also create a calming and peaceful atmosphere.

To harness positive energy with Feng Shui, the first step is to declutter and organize your living space. Removing unnecessary items and creating a sense of order allows for the smooth flow of Chi energy. You can start by going through each room and getting rid of things you no longer need or use. This process not only clears physical space but also frees up mental space, creating a more peaceful and positive environment.

In addition to decluttering, incorporating natural elements into the home is another essential aspect of Feng Shui. Plants, for example, not only add beauty to home spaces but many also qualify as air purifiers. Aloe Vera, for example, resonates with healing energy because it scrubs the air clean of toxins, as well as being antibacterial and antioxidant.

Although Snake Plants, sometimes called Mother-in-law’s Tongue, have a spiky shape that hints at negative energy, they are in fact good Feng Shui plants. Rather than bringing bad energy into the home, they protect the space from negative elements. Decorating the home with live, fresh, and thriving houseplants strengthens the energy of one of the five Feng Shui elements: Wood.

The element of Wood is associated with wealth, family, and new beginnings. Many homes nowadays are overfilled with the element of Metal so bringing plants into a space can help adjust this imbalance.

Using natural materials in your home is another way to harness positive energy with Feng Shui. Wooden furniture, bamboo flooring, or natural fiber rugs instead of synthetic materials helps create harmony and balance. Natural materials also connect us to the earth, grounding us and promoting a sense of calm and balance.

Water features, such as a small floor or tabletop fountain, can also enhance the flow of positive energy in the home. Flowing water not only symbolizes the flow of money, wealth, and positivity in both indoor and outdoor surroundings, but the sound and movement of water add beauty and elegance to any space.

Water fountains work best when they are left running and, for this, a fountain is best avoided in the bedroom. Shutting off a fountain overnight may save you a little in energy costs, but it leaves behind stagnant water that encourages bacterial overgrowth. This bacterium can even harm the fountain’s equipment if it’s not removed from the fountain pump’s textured surface.

A fish tank can also be a way to introduce the element of Water, but it’s important to remember that fish and small water creatures are living beings that need to be appreciated and cared for; not just used as a Feng Shui tool. The tank should be cleaned out often, and the fish need to be fed regularly and their welfare seriously considered when leaving the house for long periods of time.

Another important aspect of Feng Shui is the placement of furniture and objects in the living or working space. Paying attention to the arrangement of furniture ensures that Chi energy can flow freely. For example, avoid placing furniture in the direct path of doors or windows, as this can block the flow of Chi. Instead, aim to create a layout that allows for easy movement and a sense of openness.

Who Can Benefit from Practicing Feng Shui?

Anyone looking to create a harmonious living or working space can benefit from practicing Feng Shui. As this ancient Chinese practice focuses on the flow of Chi energy in our living spaces, by following Feng shui principles you can create an environment that promotes positive energy and overall well-being. Whether you’re seeking balance, peace, or success in your life, practicing Feng Shui can help you harness positive energy and create a space that supports your goals and aspirations.

How Can Beginners Start Practicing Feng Shui?

One of the key aspects of harnessing positive energy with Feng Shui is by bringing in natural light and fresh air into your living space. This can be achieved simply by opening windows and allowing natural light to fill the room. Natural light not only brightens up the space but also lifts your mood and promotes positivity.

Opening windows and allowing a gentle breeze to flow through the space can bring a breath of fresh air and promote a sense of well-being. Additionally, incorporating fresh air into your home can help clear stagnant energy and create a revitalizing atmosphere.

Another way to harness positive energy with Feng Shui is to create a designated meditation or relaxation area in your living space. This can be a quiet corner of a room or a small area that you can retreat to for peaceful reflection.

By dedicating a space for relaxation, you are actively setting the intention to bring calmness and tranquility into your life. This area can be enhanced with items such as comfortable cushions, soft lighting, and calming scents, creating a serene ambiance that facilitates relaxation and promotes positive energy flow.

Consulting a Professional Feng Shui Practitioner

By following the basic principles given here, you can begin to create a harmonious and balanced environment that promotes positive energy and overall well-being for the occupants. Feng Shui is not just a fashion that’s mainly about beautifying your home. It’s a practice that, carried out correctly as you move through life, will allow you to create living and working spaces for positive energy to flow freely wherever you live or work.

The act of decluttering and organizing not only clears physical space but also frees up mental space, allowing for a more peaceful and positive mindset.

By incorporating natural elements like plants, water features, and natural materials into your home or workspace, you can further enhance the flow of positive energy and create a calming and peaceful atmosphere.

The placement of furniture and objects plays a crucial role in promoting a harmonious environment. Avoid blocking the flow of Chi by placing furniture away from the direct path of doors or windows, creating a layout that allows for easy movement and a sense of openness.

By implementing just these few Feng Shui practices, you can start to transform your living or working space into a sanctuary of positive energy, bringing balance, serenity, and overall well-being into the lives of the occupants or workers.

However, these suggestions are just the tip of a very big iceberg. Feng Shui apprentices in ancient China needed to study for 30 years before they were considered experienced enough to make important changes in people’s lives. Nowadays, the training is thankfully shorter as we are fortunate enough to have access to all the information that has been handed down over the centuries.

Modern Feng Shui is a vast subject, taking into account not only everything from the movement of Chi energy throughout homes and workspaces, but also rooms and their uses, the optimum placement of furniture, studying shapes of buildings, projections and missing spaces, plots of land, gardens, terraces and patio layouts, and any sickness effects of the local landscape. Another essential component of Feng Shui is the Five-Phase Elemental System which addresses materials, artwork and sculpture, colours, shapes, and even the natal charts of the occupants.

About the Author

Jean Gilhead has been practicing Western Feng Shui for over 30 years after studying with a Feng Shui Master in London. Without doubt, Jean believes Feng Shui to be a great advantage in any domestic situation or field of business, because only with a deeper awareness of harmony within our living and working environment can we move forward successfully in the 21st Century.

Contact Jean at: https://jeangilhead.com/counselling-toolbox/feng-shui/