FIESTA Marbella select Collective Calling as an official charity partner

FIESTA Marbella, are organizing an exciting 5-day music festival at the Marbella Arena between the 7th and 11th of August. Featuring global superstars Pete Tong and Nancy Ajram, the best House and Drum n Bass DJs and more, each special night will bring some of the best performers from around the world to Marbella and raise money for local charities.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra will perform in Marbella on Saturday 10th of August, their first performance in mainland Spain. The charity Collective Calling has been selected as the official charity for this special night. During the event, Collective Calling’s work will be in the spotlight, there will be volunteers collecting for the charity and opportunities to donate via a QR code.

As part of this partnership, FIESTA has also committed to promoting Collective Calling via their social media channels and website. They are also donating five pairs of tickets to auction off at their Summer Gala on June 7th. Collective Calling will also be an Ambassador for the events, enabling them to fundraise through their network. For every ticket or table that is sold via the Collective Calling network, the charity will receive 10%, significantly increasing the amount they will raise on the night itself.

For organizers Steve Durham and Bill Blenkarn, supporting charities is an important element of this new music festival. “I have always been passionate about supporting charities in all the events I’ve organized and promoted over the years, and so we’ve been looking for the right charity partners here in Marbella”, explains Steve. “Collective Calling does excellent work supporting the homeless here in Spain and street children in Tanzania and we really wanted to get behind them. We were very impressed with their latest initiative “Showered with Love”, a mobile shower unit designed to serve the homeless community on the Costa del Sol, addressing not only physical cleanliness but also mental health and well-being. We know that they have a lot of people to help and big ambitions, and we hope that we can really boost their fundraising efforts for the year and spread the word about this amazing charity.”

More by The Culture Clique

Collective Calling provide support, resources, and opportunities for homeless individuals in Spain and street children in Tanzania, empowering them to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Through comprehensive programs, advocacy efforts, and collaborative partnerships, they strive to restore dignity, foster resilience, and inspire positive change in the lives of those most vulnerable. They need support to improve more lives and are always looking for corporate sponsors, individual donations and volunteers to make a difference.

You can also attend their Annual Summer Gala on June 7th at Cortijo de Cortes and experience “A Symphony of Cultures”. This promises to be a night of cultural splendour, unity and philanthropy and you can bid on tickets for FIESTA Marbella events and many other fantastic auction items.

You can also purchase your FIESTA Marbella tickets through Collective Calling to donate 10% of your ticket price to the charity. To buy tickets and make a donation to Collective Calling click here. You can also find Collective Calling on Facebook @CollectiveCalling and visit their website www.collectivecalling.org to find their ticket links and donate.