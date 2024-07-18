Good Morning Spain and Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Unite for an Unforgettable Summer Season

The popular Good Morning Spain breakfast show, renowned for its warm reception and success, is set to continue throughout the summer season at the esteemed Hard Rock Hotel Marbella.

This weekly one-hour English-language entertainment TV show has become a cherished addition for expats in Spain, Brits in the UK, and viewers worldwide.

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, one of Spain’s most prestigious destinations, perfectly blends glamour, music, and the Hard Rock brand’s vibrant “love out loud” vibe with the glitz and charm of the Costa del Sol. This makes it an ideal partner for the equally beloved Good Morning Spain.

Hosted by the acclaimed journalist and TV personality Nicole King, Good Morning Spain will present its Summer Season from the luxurious swimming pool of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. #bettertogether #loveoutloud

What to Expect from This Exciting Collaboration?

Starting the 2024 Summer Season, Good Morning Spain, in partnership with Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, will offer vibrant summer content, including lifestyle trends, interviews, cultural insights, traditional recipes, and advice on transitioning from the UK to Spain. The show aims to be a morning ritual that informs and inspires its viewers.

Good Morning Spain is thrilled to join forces with Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to provide diverse cultural experiences. This partnership underscores their dedication to showcasing lifestyle and leisure options for both locals and the international community.

The show features an extensive team of professionals, each an expert in their field, covering topics such as wellbeing, nutrition, fashion, fitness, pet care, travel, horoscopes, immigration, integration, and consumer rights.

With Spain being the most popular country for expats and the second most visited by tourists globally, millions of English speakers love Spain but struggle to find comprehensive TV programming in their language. Good Morning Spain fills this gap, proving to be a game-changer by not only entertaining but also informing and connecting with its audience by addressing their concerns.

The target audience includes British expatriates living in Spain, individuals considering a move to Spain, language enthusiasts, and anyone looking for an entertaining and informative hour.

Good Morning Spain airs every Monday at 10 am on 7TV Andalucía, one of Spain’s largest television networks, and is also available online and via YouTube @goodmorningspaintv.