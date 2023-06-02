Ireland in Spain – Upcoming Exciting Spring & Summer Events

Summer is just around the corner, and that means one extraordinary thing when it comes to living and loving life in Spain – The amazing culture events, ferias and outdoor activities we all look forward to each and every year.

The following list of events were sent to us from José Antonio Sierra

#1 – Irish playwright Marina Carr will take part in this year´s Feria Del Libro de Madrid, in conversation with Professor Marisol Morales, from the University of Álcala de Henares. This initiative is in collaboration with the European Commission, and will take place in the the Pabellón CaixaBank which is located at Block 25C of the Fair, on Saturday 3 June 17.45h – 19.00h.

ELC Las Rozas Football Club is growing its links with Ireland

#2 – I ELC Inclusive Tournament – Last year, the club signed a collaboration agreement with Cabinteely Football Club in Dublin, agreeing to put in place training opportunities and exchanges for technical staff and players alike. This year, the Irish connection continues as ELC Las Rozas will bring its Special Skills team to Ireland for an Inclusive Tournament this autumn. To prepare the team and raise funds for the trip, ELC Las Rozas is holding its first Inclusive Tournament on Saturday 3 June, from 09:30h to 14:00h. Eight Special Skills teams will compete for the title. Admission is free for under 16s and €2 for over 16s, and there is also a fundraising raffle with some great prizes. The Embassy is proud to sponsor this event and we look forward to cheering the teams on. More information is available on the ELC Las Rozas Facebook page: Electrocor Club de Fútbol | Facebook

Celtic Seasons in Barcelona

#3 – The Mediterrania Irish Dance School in Barcelona will perform their new show, Celtic Seasons, on Saturday 3 June at 18.00h, Centre Artesà Tradicionàrius, Gràcia. For information on how to buy tickets please visit entradium.com

#4 – To mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Embassy of Ireland in conjunction with the British Embassy are delighted to bring you a screening of Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs in Casa de Vacas, 6 June at 19.00h. This documentary shows the story of women in Northern Ireland who unite to form an all-female, cross-community political party, win seats at the negotiating table, and fight to ensure that their policies around human rights, equality, and inclusion were reflected in the Agreement. Please sign up for the event on the Eventbrite Link.

#5 – Irish Treble will be busy over the coming months with lots of concerts to enjoy. In June, they will perform with Celtas Cortos in Madrid (June 2), in Burgos with their show Viaje Celta (June 10) and in Murcia they will take part in the Festival Internacional de Folklore de San Javier (June 24). For more information on all of their concerts throughout the rest of the summer please consult their webpage

#6 – The Fundación Casa de México will be hosting an exhibition titled El poeta y el artista. Seamus Heaney y Jan Hendrix en Yagul from 9 June – 10 September. Please visit their webpage for more information.

#7 – The Yeats Society Madrid will hold an evening of poetry and music on Tuesday 13 June, at 19.00h, in Richmond Park Performance School Center (C/de la Costa Brava 55)

#8 – Bloomsday around Spain: The Bloomsday Society Madrid will celebrate Bloomsday on Wednesday 14 June in the Ateneo de Madrid, at 19.00h. The evening will consist of readings and music from Joyce. For more information please email bloomsdaysociety@gmail.com.



The Asociación Soy de la Cuesta and Tourism Ireland, in collaboration with the Asociación de Comerciantes in the Barrio de las Letras, will organise the II Bloomsday Madrid-Dublín, on Friday 16 June. It will begin with a reading at the Cuesta de Moyano and artists such as the comic Joaquín Reyes, singer Christina Rosenvinge, actor Jonathan D. Mellor, podcaster Nuria Pérez and writer Marcos Giralt Torrente will all participate along the special route through the city. More information can be found here



LagunCara will celebrate Bloomsday on Sunday 18 June, in Pamplona. Please visit their website for more information



#8 – The Embassy is delighted to participate in Photoespaña this year with Enmarcando Irlanda (Ireland in Frame), in collaboration with our colleagues in Tourism Ireland. This exhibition is a collection of street photography, which showcases real life in Ireland from a different and less common perspective, through the lens of four Irish photographers, Eamonn Doyle, Brendan Ó Sé, Jeanette Lowe and Terry McAuliffe. It will take place in B The Travel Brand (C/Miguel Ángel 33) and will run from 15 June until 15 September.

# 10 – Tourism Ireland are running a competition to win 3 pairs of tickets to see Sharon Corr in concert on Friday 23 June in Sala Clamores Madrid, at 21.30h. Please find more information on how to participate on their website.

#11 – The Centre for Ibero-American and Transatlantic Studies FGUMA-UMA, via the María Zambrano Centre for Transatlantic Studies of the University of Málaga calls for a new edition of the Spanish-Irish Awards of the Aula María Zambrano de Estudios Transatlánticos, with the aim of encouraging research and increasing awareness on the relations between both countries in any academic and scientific field. These awards are aimed at teachers, students, journalists and researchers from all over the world and have a financial endowment of €1,000 for the winning paper and a runner-up award of €200 for the second best. The deadline for submission of papers is 18 December 2023. More information can be found here

#12 – The Provincial Historical Archive of Cádiz has published an updated catalogue of testamentary dispositions made by the important Irish colony living in Cádiz during the 18th century, a city which at the time had the monopoly on maritime trade between Spain and its American territories. Many of them participated as merchants in this activity. Others, however, pursued other activities such as military careers, etc. There are a total of 1,091 testamentary dispositions, which can be consulted on line at this link