Join the Benahavis Art Society with Special Guest Marc Allum

Special Guest Lecturer on FAKES AND FORGERIES

When: February 21st

Time: 6:30pm

Where: The Benahavis Art Society

The Benahavis Art Society is excited to announce it’s next guest lecturer, Marc Allum, Art & Antiques Specialist, from Wiltshire, UK. Since 1998 Marc has been a miscellaneous specialist on the BBC Antiques Roadshow.

Marc Allum is a freelance art and antiques journalist, writer and broadcaster based in Wiltshire. He is shortly to begin his 23rd year as a specialist on the BBC Antiques Roadshow and has appeared on numerous television and radio programmes. Marc regularly writes for mainstream magazines and is an author, antiques consultant and lecturer. He also runs a fine art valuation and consultancy service. Marc has his own unique style with interests ranging from pre-history to modern design and is a self-confessed collectaholic.

He has a passion and reputation for divining the unusual through ‘a desire to connect with history through the interpretation and pursuit of objects and their origins’. Marc has lectured widely for many years to a number of different organisations in both the public and charity sector, including travel companies, The National Trust, The WI and many literary festivals including Cheltenham, Bath, Wells and Petworth. Marc is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries.

Marc has long been a collector of interesting and historical fakes and this talk centres on man’s age-old fascination with faking and forging. Citing some of the greatest exponents of the craft and illustrated with a plethora of challenging examples, you are certain to never look at art antiques in the same way again!

Marc joined the ‘Miscellaneous’ team on the Antiques Roadshow in 1998. The most memorable finds for him are not necessarily the most valuable ones, but the quirky or rare items that you never expect to turn up. Examples include models of totem poles carved by the Haida people of British Columbia, Neil Armstrong’s camera, and Napoleon’s briefcase. If he could choose a dream item to come in it would have to be something imbued with a mythical status – perhaps a lost treasure from the curiosity cabinet of the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II.

Inspired by a boyhood trip to Snowshill Manor, Marc’s most treasured item amongst his own collection is a suit of early 19th Century Samurai armour.

Outside his working life, Marc is a real music buff and loves playing the bass guitar. He also enjoys writing, restoring old houses, and digging out the welding torch to fix old cars.

Photographs by Nicholas Yarsley for www.homesandantiques.com

You can find out more information about Marc and his expertise by visting https://marcallum.co.uk.

If you would like to attend the event and watch Marc’s lecturer with a chance to meet him, please contact The Benahavis Art’s Society direct, or contact us here at info@thecultureclique.com.