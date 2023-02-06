José Antonio Sierra & His 50 Year Battle To Promote Teaching Catalan, Galician & Basque In official Language Schools

José Antonio Sierra has been fighting for the teaching of co-official languages ​​for 50 years

For almost 50 years, the teacher and journalist José Antonio Sierra has been fighting to promote the teaching of Catalan, Galician and Basque in official language schools throughout Spain, an objective that has not yet been achieved, he regrets, due to “prejudice” and the lack of political will.

Sierra, who lives in Malaga, is 86 years old and has been retired since 2003, although he maintains his particular quest to promote the study of the co-official languages ​​of Spain beyond the communities in which they are spoken.

“Catalan, Galician and Basque are languages ​​as Spanish as Castilian” and for this reason they should be able to be studied in all official schools and language institutes at universities, “as long as there is a minimum number of students enrolled”, he maintains in an interview with EFE.

José Antonio Sierra

Born in Villanueva de Gómez (Ávila) in 1936, José Antonio Sierra has a degree in Philosophy and Letters and Teaching and has studies in Journalism and Social Psychology. Most of his professional career has been developed outside of Spain, mainly as a teacher in France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, a country where he has lived for 34 years.