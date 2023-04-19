The Kempinski Art Series, Featuring Isabel Martin

The Kempinski Welcomes Isabel Martin – ‘With you it is always Springtime’

Estepona, 12 April 2023 – Kempinski Hotel Bahía continues its Kempinski Art Series with a new exhibition by Isabel Martin called ‘With you it is always Springtime’.

The exhibition opened on the 1st of April 2023 and will run till the 30th of June 2023. The inauguration will take place on 3 May at 19.00 till 21.00.

Isabel Martin, born and raised in Marbella who now resides in the picturesque village of Ojen, in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park is a visual contemporary artist who graduated from The Slade School of Fine Art U.C.L in 1994, Isabel has spent time between London, and Berlin before returning to her native Marbella to continue her career in Art.

Her latest collection ‘With you it is always Springtime’ , shows 12 oil paintings, in which she reveals unique and original vital constants, full of rhythm and that are overflowing with colour, to create a unique and different festive atmosphere. Specialising in large format and with clear influences from 20th century painting, Isabel breaks the mould and lets her energy flow as if it were a question of life cycles.

Winner of the National Prize for National Printmaking Award in 2021, Isabel also teaches Art-Therapy workshops where her motto is ¨Break your schemes, surround yourself with art¨.

For those who wish to join the event, please email Justine.haughey@kempinski.com. Isabel will also be hosting one to one and small group classes at Kempinski Hotel Bahía during the months of May and June, upon request.

The Kempinski Art Series is part of the hotel’s ethos of being an art hotel, showing a range of artwork by both local and international artists and forming a cultural hub open to both guests and locals alike.

About Kempinski Hotel Bahía

Kempinski Hotel Bahía, which is nestled in Estepona – Marbella, Spain, is a breathtaking luxury frontline beach resort with 145 rooms (including 17 suites) overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and hotel with subtropical gardens and pools, and also features a meeting and events centre, trendy culinary concepts and an exclusive Kempinski Spa.

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 80 hotels and residences in 34 countries and currently has more than 25 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

www.kempinski.com/en/marbella