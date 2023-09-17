The Arts Society of Benahavis, Upcoming Events

The Arts Society of Benahavis will be presenting its first talk of the season on September 26th, 2023, titled “The Age of Jazz”, presented by Sandy Burnett.

Jazz stands as a pivotal genre in the music world, offering a mesmerizing mix of structured discipline, inventive spontaneity, tight-knit groups, and creative improvisations. Drawing from his dual roles as a musicologist and a performing artist, Sandy provides an insider’s perspective on jazz. His lecture delves into the genre’s formative years leading up to World War II, highlighting the diverse influences that birthed jazz. The musical samples span from foundational blues and ragtime to early jazz tracks, iconic pieces by Louis Armstrong’s Hot Five, the majestic sounds of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, and the inception of the Swing Era.

About Sandy Burnett

Sandy is one of the UK’s most versatile music commentators, enjoying a career that combines broadcasting, performing and lecturing. After studying at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge and working as music director for the RSC, National Theatre and in London’s West End, Sandy Burnett spent a decade as one of the core team of presenters on BBC Radio 3. Combining engaging scholarship with hands-on expertise, he devises and leads cultural holidays all over the world, is the author of the Idler Guide to Classical Music, is a highly sought after double bassist on the London jazz scene, and was appointed the Academy of Ancient Music’s Hogwood Fellow for the 2018-19 season.

Event Details

Where:

Hugo Investing

Address:

Urb. La Carolina Ctra. de Cádiz 179km

Edificio Aries, Local N

29602 Marbella Málaga | Spain

When:

September 26th

Time:

Doors open at 18:00

Tickets:

Please reserve your tickets directly with The Arts Society of Benahavis, space is very limited. Please email: chair.benahavis@theartssociety.org

The Arts Society of Benahavis Presents Classical Piano in the Park

The Arts Society Benahavis in association with Arte y Cultura Marbella and sponsored by Ayuntamiento de Benahavis invites you to a Picnic in the Park and Classical Piano Concert featuring UK pianist Schay Wickham. Bring our own picnic and share with friends before the concert begins at 9:30pm.

Event Details

Where:

Parque Torre Leonera

Address:

29679

Benahavis, Malaga

When:

September 23rd

Time:

Doors open at 19:00

Tickets:

The cost for this event is €30 per person, to support the Arts Society. Payment must be made before the event. To get your tickets, please call:

+34 722 551 987 or Email: eventselissimo@gmail.com or visit www.elissimo-events.com