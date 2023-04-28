The Rockefellers: A Dynasty of Art Collectors

The Arts Society of Benahavis Presents…

Renowned art historian, Andrew Hopkins, will deliver a lecture on the Rockefellers, one of the most influential and wealthiest families in the USA, at Hugo Investing on 30th May at 18.30.

Date: Tuesday 30th May 2023

Time: 18:30

Organised by The Arts Society, the event will explore the family’s legacy as art collectors and patrons of the arts, as well as their shameful family secrets.

Andrew Hopkins is a highly respected scholar and Associate Professor at the University of L’Aquila. He previously served as Assistant Director of the British School at Rome and has been awarded numerous accolades for his ground-breaking research in architectural history.

During the lecture, Hopkins will provide an insider’s view of the Rockefellers’ art collection, which includes an impressive array of impressionist masterpieces and their philanthropic contributions to the Museum of Modern Art, MoMA. He will also share some of the family’s most closely guarded secrets and scandals based on his personal experiences while working at Harvard University. To conclude the event, Kaspar Huijsman, CEO of Hugo Investing, will shine a light

on the extensive and most impressive investments of the Rockefeller family over history.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets, including a welcome drink, are priced at 12 euros. This is a rare opportunity to gain insights into the fascinating world of one of the most powerful families in American history and their enduring influence on the arts.

Limited seating

Reserve: https://hugoinvesting.com/the-rockefellers-event-by-the-arts-society/