Twisted Art Gallery Unveils a Contemporary Cultural Haven in Puerto Banús

Antonio Banderas Square, Puerto Banús, welcomed a momentous occasion on the 16th of June with the grand opening of Twisted Art Gallery. A gathering of nearly 200 distinguished guests celebrated the arrival of this avant-garde art gallery, relishing the opportunity to meet the visionary owners and four remarkable artists whose works were on display.

The exclusive opening night, reserved for invitees only, provided art enthusiasts with a unique chance to engage in insightful conversations with acclaimed artists such as The Connor Brothers, Pure Evil, Opake, and Tim Fishlock. Pure Evil, in particular, astounded attendees by unveiling his limited-edition exclusive collection of 25 pieces, masterfully crafted solely for this gallery. Accompanying the artistic experience, DJ Amando Gottafunker delivered an exceptional musical performance, while Robiza, the event’s sponsors, delighted guests with their innovative selection of Spanish wines.

The palpable anticipation surrounding the gallery stemmed from its promise to showcase internationally renowned artists whose works remained elusive elsewhere in Spain. A diverse collection embracing urban art, street art, and pop art by top artists from Europe and America commanded attention. The esteemed lineup featured luminaries like Mr. Brainwash, The Connor Brothers, Opake, Pure Evil, Sara Pope, Cecile Plaisance, SN, David Kracov, Kunst Met Een R, Tim Fishlock, Alec Monopoly, and Gal Yosef.

Laura de Arce, Director General of Tourism from Marbella Town Hall, graced the occasion by officially inaugurating the gallery and extending a warm welcome to this new cultural haven in the area. She expressed her delight, stating, “Congratulations on the launch of the gallery. I believe this is excellent news for Marbella. Marbella and Puerto Banús are renowned for their association with excellence, and events like these help us maintain our reputation while fostering cultural growth. Culture holds great importance for us, and Marbella and Puerto Banús are dedicated to elevating the level of cultural experiences in the region. Thus, having you here is truly wonderful for us.”

Dylan King and Kevin Simpson, gallery owners and passionate art collectors, were overjoyed to witness the remarkable turnout and witness visitors revel in the art they hold dear. Kevin Simpson expressed his gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the entire Twisted Art Gallery team, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Laura de Arce, Director General of Tourism of the Marbella Town Hall, for graciously inaugurating our gallery. We also wish to express our appreciation to Oti Gª Díaz-Ambrona, as well as everyone from the Foreign Residents Department and the entire Marbella Town Hall, for their invaluable support in preparing for this momentous launch. Our goal is to establish the Costa del Sol as the ultimate destination for contemporary art, where everyone feels welcome. We take immense pride in bringing urban and modern art from exceptional international artists to Puerto Banús and are eager to foster a thriving hub for art and culture in this prestigious locale.”

Co-Founder Dylan King added, “We extend our sincerest thanks to all those who attended the opening of our new gallery. We have curated a relaxed setting where art aficionados can immerse themselves in captivating urban art and acquire truly unique works. We eagerly anticipate welcoming residents and tourists alike to enjoy our exquisite collection. We invite everyone to explore and learn more about these exciting artists. Additionally, we will be hosting a series of engaging events throughout the year, so we encourage individuals to connect with us on social media or join our mailing list to be the first to receive updates on our upcoming events.”

Twisted Art Gallery, nestled at Plaza Antonio Banderas 18, Puerto Banús