Where Marbella Really Works: A Field Guide (and Two Private Offices Going Spare)

Sponsored post in partnership with Centro House Marbella.

Ask anyone who doesn’t live here what people do in Marbella, and they’ll tell you: lunch. Long ones. Quite possibly on a boat.

Ask anyone who does live here, and you’ll hear something different. Behind the long lunches, this stretch of coast is full of people running businesses: agencies, property firms, start-ups, consultants, and a growing crowd of international teams who came for one winter and never went home.

So where do they all actually work? Here’s our entirely unscientific field guide.

1. The beach club

Natural habitat: Puerto Banús to the Golden Mile, from about 11:00.

How to spot one: Laptop angled away from the sun. One AirPod in. A coffee that cost more than the bus to Málaga.

Verdict: Productive for the first twenty minutes, until someone at the next table orders rosé and the DJ starts sound-checking. Excellent for emails. Hopeless for anything that needs a second screen or a confidential call.

2. The villa terrace

Natural habitat: Nueva Andalucía, Benahavís, anywhere with a view and a pool.

How to spot one: Squinting. A pool pump that sounds like a jet engine on every video call. The gardener, appearing in the background of the client presentation.

Verdict: Lovely for one person. For a team of three, it becomes a daily chorus of “sorry, you’re on mute”, and your colleagues now know exactly what’s in your fridge.

3. The café with “Wi-Fi”

Natural habitat: The Old Town, among the orange trees.

How to spot one: The Wi-Fi password is written on a chalkboard. The actual connection appears to be written on a different chalkboard.

Verdict: Charming until about 14:00, when the lunch crowd arrives and the waiter starts looking at your table with real meaning.

4. The car

Natural habitat: Any shopping centre car park with shade.

How to spot one: Engine running for the air conditioning, phone balanced on the steering wheel, a hotspot doing its best.

Verdict: Emergency use only. Nobody has ever closed a deal from a car park and felt good about it afterwards.

5. The traditional lease

Natural habitat: Above a bank, or behind a shutter on a business park.

How to spot one: A multi-year contract, a deposit, an empty room waiting for furniture, and a landlord who becomes unreachable every August.

Verdict: Sensible for a settled team of ten who know they’re staying. For a team of three that doubled last year and might double again, it’s a big bet to place on a spreadsheet.

6. The private office in a coworking space

This is where the field guide stops joking.

A private office inside a good coworking space gives a small team what the other five can’t. A door that locks. Desks you can leave your second monitor on. A room where you can say “come to the office” to a client and not mean a café. And, just down the corridor, the parts of coworking that make it worth it: other businesses, events, and people who aren’t your team.

Which brings us to the news.

Two private offices just opened up at Centro House

Centro House is the coworking space in Nueva Andalucía, a few minutes from Puerto Banús, that was named Best Office in Spain at the European Property Awards 2022–23. Most people know it for hot desks and meeting rooms. Fewer know it has a small number of lockable private offices for teams. They rarely come free. Right now, two have.

The 3-person office — available now. €1,699 + IVA a month on a monthly contract. Ideal for a founder and two first hires, a boutique agency, or a property team that needs somewhere better than a café to meet clients.

The 4-person office — available from 1 November. €2,500 + IVA a month. Room for a proper team, with space to bring a client in without everyone shuffling chairs. You can reserve it now to move in on the 1st.

Split three ways, the smaller office works out at around €566 per person a month plus IVA. That’s with the Wi-Fi, the kitchen, the reception and the pool already in the price.

What comes with the door

High-speed Wi-Fi throughout the building

throughout the building Meeting rooms and an executive boardroom seating ten, bookable by the hour

seating ten, bookable by the hour A shared kitchen with tea and coffee on tap

with tea and coffee on tap Pool, gym and wellness facilities. Yes, really

Yes, really Terraces for lunch, a call, or just thinking

for lunch, a call, or just thinking A staffed reception to welcome your visitors, with the doors kept locked

to welcome your visitors, with the doors kept locked Parking out front, and more just down the road

out front, and more just down the road Community events, open to non-members too

The building is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 20:00, and Saturday mornings from 8:00 to 13:00.

The bit nobody puts in the brochure

An office is also a hiring tool. “We’re based in an award-winning coworking space with a pool” lands rather better in a job advert than “we work from Dave’s dining table”. And when the team does fancy that beach-club lunch, Puerto Banús is a five-minute drive away. You just won’t be trying to work there afterwards.

How to get one

These tend to go quickly. If one of them fits, see the details and send an enquiry on the private office in Marbella page, or call the team on +34 604 231 831 to book a tour.

Centro House, Calle Azaleas 51, Nueva Andalucía, 29660 Marbella.