Instituto Cervantes launches an anthology of Hispanic storytellers translated into Filipino

On June 13 at 2pm, Instituto Cervantes de Manila and Milflores Publishing will present the book Mga Papel ni Benengeli, an anthology of short stories by contemporary Spanish-speaking writers translated in Filipino

This will take place at the Instituto Cervantes’ Intramuros branch. Those who wish to attend this book presentation online may do so through the link www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

This book launch is part of the Benengeli 2023 – Semana de las Letras en Español Festival, which from June 12 to 16 will bring together more than sixty writers from five continents. Eight Instituto Cervantes centers around the world (Manila, Sydney, Tokyo, Brussels, Toulouse, Manchester, Tangiers and Los Angeles) will program activities, both online and in-person, in the framework of this literary event, which was created by Instituto Cervantes to promote dialogue between Spanish-speaking writers and their colleagues in other countries.

The book Mga Papel ni Benengeli is precisely one of the fruits of a previous edition of Benengeli. It presents a selection of stories by six writers from the Spanish-speaking world who participated in the Benengeli meeting two years ago: Venezuelan José Balza, Puerto Rican Ana Lydia Vega, Cuban Karla Suárez, Panamanian Carlos Wynter Melo, Chilean Antonio Díaz Oliva and Spanish Almudena Sánchez. These works are translated into Filipino by Daisy López, Wystan de la Peña and Marlon James Sales. The result shows a fine picture of the narrative richness of contemporary literature in Spanish.

This event is organized by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with Milflores Publishing, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and Intramuros Administration. Admission to this book launching is open on a FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED basis.

For more information about this and other events of Instituto Cervantes de Manila, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website (http://manila.cervantes.es) or its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

Enviado por José Antonio Sierra